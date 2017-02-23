Recipes: Candied orange slices, chilled lobster salad with Arizona citrus

Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer from Four Seasons Resort shares recipes for cooking with citrus.
Candied Orange Slices
Makes 20-24 slices
INGREDIENTS:
3 Oranges sliced into thin rounds ⅛-inch thick. (Discard seeds and end pieces)
2 c. granulated sugar
2 c. water
2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice
2 whole cinnamon sticks
DIRECTIONS:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, bring 2 cups sugar, 2 cups water, cinnamon sticks and 2 tablespoons orange juice just to a boil. Simmer until sugar dissolves (stirring occasionally).
- Turn heat to medium-low and place orange slices in the sugar-water mixture in a single layer.
- Simmer (do not boil) the orange slices 45-60 minutes or until rinds are slightly translucent, turning slices every 15 minutes.
- Place orange slices on a cooling rack and allow to cool completely, (1 hour or overnight).
- If you prefer the slices less sticky, sprinkle extra sugar over candied oranges.
Chilled lobster salad with sunchoke puree, Arizona citrus salad and grapefruit tarragon vinaigrette
Lobster
4 pcs Lobster tail, cooked in a court bouillon (see below)
Court Bouillon
Ingredients:
2 ea lemons, sliced
1 c. dry white wine
2 c. water
2 ea shallot, sliced
1 clove garlic crushed
1 bunch tarragon
Directions: Simmer all ingredients together for 10 minutes before adding the lobster for cooking. Once bouillon has simmered, cook the lobster in the court bouillon for 5-7 minutes until flesh is opaque. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.
Grapefruit Tarragon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 ea grapefruit, juiced and strained
1 bunch tarragon, whole
1 ea shallot, sliced
1 TB red wine vinegar
1/3 c. olive oil
1 bunch tarragon, fresh, chopped
Directions: Simmer first four ingredients over medium heat until reduced by 1/3. Strain and whisk in olive oil to make light emulsion. Add fresh chopped tarragon. Season with salt and pepper.
Sunchoke Puree
½ lb. sunchoke, peeled
1 ea vanilla bean, cut and scraped
1 pint milk
½ lemon juiced
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions: Simmer peeled sunchokes in milk with vanilla bean until tender. Puree. Season with lemon juice, salt & pepper
AZ Citrus Salad
Peel and roughly chop a mixture of grapefruit and orange. Toss in vinaigrette.
Plating: Place sunchoke puree on bottom of plate and put citrus salad on top. Slice lobster tail and fan next to salad and drizzle with additional vinaigrette
Courtesy:
Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer
Four Seasons Resort
10600 East Crescent Moon Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85262
www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale