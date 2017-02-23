Recipes: Candied orange slices, chilled lobster salad with Arizona citrus

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now - CPAC 2017 coverage

Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer from Four Seasons Resort shares recipes for cooking with citrus.

Candied Orange Slices
Makes 20-24 slices


INGREDIENTS:

3 Oranges sliced into thin rounds ⅛-inch thick. (Discard seeds and end pieces)
2 c. granulated sugar
2 c. water
2 Tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice
2 whole cinnamon sticks

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, bring 2 cups sugar, 2 cups water, cinnamon sticks and 2 tablespoons orange juice just to a boil. Simmer until sugar dissolves (stirring occasionally).
     
  2. Turn heat to medium-low and place orange slices in the sugar-water mixture in a single layer.
     
  3. Simmer (do not boil) the orange slices 45-60 minutes or until rinds are slightly translucent, turning slices every 15 minutes.
     
  4. Place orange slices on a cooling rack and allow to cool completely, (1 hour or overnight).
     
  5. If you prefer the slices less sticky, sprinkle extra sugar over candied oranges.


Chilled lobster salad with sunchoke puree, Arizona citrus salad and grapefruit tarragon vinaigrette

Lobster
4 pcs Lobster tail, cooked in a court bouillon (see below)

Court Bouillon 
Ingredients:
2 ea lemons, sliced
1 c. dry white wine
2 c. water
2 ea shallot, sliced
1 clove garlic crushed
1 bunch tarragon

Directions: Simmer all ingredients together for 10 minutes before adding the lobster for cooking. Once bouillon has simmered, cook the lobster in the court bouillon for 5-7 minutes until flesh is opaque. Chill in refrigerator until ready to use.

Grapefruit Tarragon Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 ea grapefruit, juiced and strained
1 bunch tarragon, whole
1 ea shallot, sliced
1 TB red wine vinegar
1/3 c. olive oil
1 bunch tarragon, fresh, chopped

Directions: Simmer first four ingredients over medium heat until reduced by 1/3. Strain and whisk in olive oil to make light emulsion.  Add fresh chopped tarragon. Season with salt and pepper.

Sunchoke Puree
½ lb. sunchoke, peeled
1 ea vanilla bean, cut and scraped
1 pint milk

½ lemon juiced
Salt & pepper to taste

Directions: Simmer peeled sunchokes in milk with vanilla bean until tender. Puree. Season with lemon juice, salt & pepper

AZ Citrus Salad
Peel and roughly chop a mixture of grapefruit and orange. Toss in vinaigrette.


Plating: Place sunchoke puree on bottom of plate and put citrus salad on top. Slice lobster tail and fan next to salad and drizzle with additional vinaigrette
 

 

Courtesy:

Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer
Four Seasons Resort
10600 East Crescent Moon Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85262
www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale


