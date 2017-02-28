Recipe: Mardi Gras King Cake pancakes

Chef John Schwartz from Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, shares his recipe for Mardi Gras King Cakes pancakes.

This recipe makes 2 qts or 8 large cakes:

Flour 1.5 lbs

Eggs, beaten- 1 cup

Buttermilk- 2.5 cups

Milk- 1 cup

Canola oil- 2 oz.

Sugar 2 oz. wt.

Baking soda 1 tsp.

Baking powder 1 Tbsp.

Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Combine all dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Combine all wet ingredients then add to dry ingredients, don't over mix. Some small lumps are desirable. Can be kept overnight in the refrigerator.

Cut a circular hole in the middle of the pancake and take out the middle circle.

Top with lemon curd and Blueberry Whip Cream and alternate sauces around the cake. Sprinkle with Coconut Flakes (we toss ours in parsley juice to turn them green).



Courtesy:

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Locations in Tempe, Gilbert, Scottsdale

snoozeeatery.com