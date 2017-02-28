STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Recipe: Mardi Gras King Cake pancakes

Posted:Feb 28 2017 09:29AM MST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 09:39AM MST

Chef John Schwartz from Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, shares his recipe for Mardi Gras King Cakes pancakes.

This recipe makes 2 qts or 8 large cakes:

  • Flour  1.5 lbs
  • Eggs, beaten- 1 cup
  • Buttermilk- 2.5 cups
  • Milk- 1 cup
  • Canola oil- 2 oz.
  • Sugar 2 oz. wt.
  • Baking soda 1 tsp.
  • Baking powder 1 Tbsp.
  • Kosher salt 1 tsp.

Combine all dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.  Combine all wet ingredients then add to dry ingredients, don't over mix.  Some small lumps are desirable.  Can be kept overnight in the refrigerator.

Cut a circular hole in the middle of the pancake and take out the middle circle.
Top with lemon curd and Blueberry Whip Cream and alternate sauces around the cake. Sprinkle with Coconut Flakes (we toss ours in parsley juice to turn them green).

Courtesy:

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Locations in Tempe, Gilbert, Scottsdale
snoozeeatery.com


