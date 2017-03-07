Recipes: Hasselback Potato, Vegetable Terrine with Chèvre, mascarpone cheese & fennel pollen sauce

Snap peas -- Stringless snap peas sauteeed non-olive oil, finished with smoked sea salt and fresh cracked pepper
Hasselback potato
Two jumbo Yukon gold potatoes, sliced thin, but not all the way through rubbed with Olive oil and salt.
Bake for two hours then flash fry until crispy.
Finish with black truffle butter, white truffle oil and smoked sea salt.
Serve with a chive cream cheese sauce.
Vegetable Terrine with Chèvre and mascarpone cheese and fennel pollen sauce:
Vegetables seasoned with salt and pepper and olive oil and grilled till tender.
Grilled romanesco
Yellow and zucchini squash
Eggplant
Asparagus
Red and yellow peppers
Sauté Swiss char slightly
Chèvre and mascarpone mixture
Fresh herbs
Salt and pepper
Smashed garlic
Fennel pollen sauce
Reduced vegetable stock
Garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Orange peel
Fennel pollen