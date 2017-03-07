Recipes: Hasselback Potato, Vegetable Terrine with Chèvre, mascarpone cheese & fennel pollen sauce

Snap peas -- Stringless snap peas sauteeed non-olive oil, finished with smoked sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

Hasselback potato

Two jumbo Yukon gold potatoes, sliced thin, but not all the way through rubbed with Olive oil and salt.

Bake for two hours then flash fry until crispy.

Finish with black truffle butter, white truffle oil and smoked sea salt.

Serve with a chive cream cheese sauce.

Vegetable Terrine with Chèvre and mascarpone cheese and fennel pollen sauce:



Vegetables seasoned with salt and pepper and olive oil and grilled till tender.

Grilled romanesco

Yellow and zucchini squash

Eggplant

Asparagus

Red and yellow peppers

Sauté Swiss char slightly

Chèvre and mascarpone mixture

Fresh herbs

Salt and pepper

Smashed garlic

Fennel pollen sauce

Reduced vegetable stock

Garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Orange peel

Fennel pollen