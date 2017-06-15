Valley summer staycation deals

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia

4949 E. Lincoln Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Summer rates at $129 - available on the following dates:

June: 18,19

July: 4,9,16,23, 30

August: 1, 27

September: 10,11

To book use code SUMFUN1 at www.omnimontelucia.com

10 percent off one-night stay (booking code: CRP1F1)

15 percent off two-night stay (booking code: CRP2F2)

20 percent off three-night stay (booking code: CRP3F3)

25 percent off four-night stay (booking code: CRP4F4)

Book now through September 9, 2017

To book, use booking codes noted above at www.omnimontelucia.com

The Scott Resort and Spa

4925 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, Arizona 85251

$109 rate with $30 room credit through August 31

For more information about The Scott or to book a summer offer, please call 866-267-1321 or visit www.thescottresort.com and use code SUMMER2017

The Saguaro Scottsdale

4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Scottsdale, AZ

Based on the day, rates are as low as $59 (plus tax and resort fee).

Must show a current AZ license to check in as it's for locals only.

http://thesaguaro.com/scottsdale/specials/locals-staycation/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-saguaro-scottsdale-presents-swim-meet-tickets-35215241736

JW Marriott Desert Ridge

SPLASH Into Summer Package - package rate beginning at $169 ($50 resort credit, Includes resort fee (a $29 savings). Available Sundays through Thursday only through September 30, 2017

http://deals.marriott.com/jw-marriott-hotels-resorts/usa/az/phoenix/come-to-life-at-jw-desert-ridge

Hermosa Inn

5532 N. Palo Cristi Road

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Available May 19th - September 9th, 2017

Rates starting from $139, plus tax and resort fee of $25, which includes valet parking

Overnight accommodations

Two drink tickets upon arrival per room

$25 daily F and B credit

Daily poolside treats

Upgrade upon arrival, based on availability

Early check-in/late check-out, based on availability

HermosaInn.com or call 602.955.8614

Andaz Scottsdale Resort and Spa

6114 N Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Stay More, Save More: For any two-consecutive-night reservation, the room rate will be discounted 20 percent, and a visit of three nights or more will receive a 30 percent discount for the entire stay. Additionally, the resort fee will be discounted to $29.

The Family Plan: Purchase one room at a regular rate, and get the second at 50 percent off. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

Cabanas Fit for a King: For an extra $200 per night, receive an upgrade to a poolside Cabana King guestroom. One of the resort's most popular room types with just four available, this spacious room includes its own private cabana that leads directly to the pool deck.

All offers are available May 12 - September 9, 2017. Summer rates for standard rooms start at $139 per night.

480-368-1234 or visit www.scottsdale.andaz.hyatt.com

Mountain Shadows Resort

Mountain Shadows is offering rooms as low as $109 and no fees until Sept. 30th for Arizona residents. Tee times are as low as $19 at The Short Course this summer.

No blackout dates.

https://www.mountainshadows.com/resort/specials?_ga=2.162494140.1012465110.1497305750-47113358.1497305750