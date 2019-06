PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Chef Dawn Baker from Fry's Food and Drug stores and cooking schools stopped by with a great Father's Day recipe.

Steak with Molasses Beer Sauce:

Ingredients for steak:

4 steaks (such as a rib eye)

8 cloves of garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons coarsely ground pepper

1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil

Ingredients for sauce:

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

2 tablespoons of ketchup

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1/2 cup of blackstrap molasses

1 cup of beer

2 tablespoons of butter

Finely chopped rosemary for garnish (optional)

Directions:

8 hours prior to preparation or the night before, place steak, pepper, garlic, and olive oil in a re-sealable plastic bag. Seal and massage the bag until the meat is evenly coated. Refrigerate to marinate.

Remove plastic bag of steak and allow to come to room temperature. Preheat grill to high hight. Combine spices, ketchup, lemon juice, molasses, and beer in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until sauce comes to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the butter. Reserve one cup of sauce. Remove steaks from marinade and blot dry. Season meat with coarse-ground salt and pepper to taste. Grill steaks over high heat, brush with the sauce and turning once. Finish in oven or cooler area of grill. Cook to 125° or your preference. Rest 10 minutes. Serve with reserved sauce and garnish with fresh rosemary if desired.