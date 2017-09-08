2 ½ cups flour (don’t sift it-scoop it) 14-16 oz. (Flour should be weighed for most reliable results.)

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

I cup sugar, minus 1 ¾ Tablespoons

1 medium or large egg

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat the butter on med-high speed until creamy. Scrape down sides of bowl when needed. Reduce speed and slowly add sugar. Return to med-high speed and beat until creamy (note: mixture lightens when creamed).



Reduce speed to medium and add the egg and vanilla. Mix until well incorporated. Scrape down sides of bowl when needed. In a separate bowl combine the flour and salt together with a whisk or fork.

Reduce the speed to low and add half of the flour and salt mixture. When almost fully incorporated, add the remaining flour and salt mixture and mix until dough starts pulling away from sides of the bowl and clumps together. Dough should not feel sticky--more like a Play-Doh texture. If dough is sticky, add more flour 1 teaspoon at a time till desired texture is achieved. Too much flour can cause cookies to crack, so check often to prevent over drying.

Divide dough into 2 portions. Form into disk shape and wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or freeze for later use. (If frozen, best when used within 6 months)

Bake cookies at 350˚F on parchment paper until lightly browned on edges. Turn cookie sheet about halfway through baking time. Times vary according to size and thickness of cookie.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recipe doubles well

Quick reference for doubling Susan’s Favorite Cookie Recipe:

5 cups flour, 28 oz.

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter

2 cups sugar minus 3 ½ Tablespoons

2 eggs

3 teaspoons vanilla



Courtesy: Artesao Unique & Custom Cookie Molds