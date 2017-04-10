Police chief: 4 shot in elementary school classroom in San Bernardino, CA murder-suicide

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

The San Bernardino police chief says two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan says on Twitter that investigators believe "the suspect is down." He says there is no further threat to the school.

Burguan says the shooting is believed to be a murder-suicide.

He said at least two students were taken to a hospital.

------

11:28 a.m.

A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia says the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

------