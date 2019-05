PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- Valley doctors are speaking out, after longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared an update on his cancer battle.

Trebek, 78, said his doctors told him he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling." Trebek tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory."

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but said he intended to keep working. Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Jennifer Auh spoke with local doctors about Trebek's treatment.

Pancreatic Cancer information

Mayo Clinic

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/pancreatic-cancer/symptoms-causes/syc-20355421

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center

https://www.bannerhealth.com/banner-md-anderson/services/bmdacc-pancreatic-cancer

American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org/cancer/pancreatic-cancer.html

National Cancer Institute

https://www.cancer.gov/types/pancreatic