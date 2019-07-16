< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer's By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, AP Chief Medical Writer a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418446486");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418446486-418451325"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418446486-418451325" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/blood_test_generic_1563299731544_7526236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Jul 16 2019 10:37AM MST
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:57AM MST id="relatedHeadlines-418446486" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> — Scientists are closing in on a long-sought goal — a blood test to screen people for possible signs of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.</p> <p>On Monday at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, half a dozen research groups gave new results on various experimental tests, including one that seems 88% accurate at indicating Alzheimer's risk.</p> <p>Doctors are hoping for something to use during routine exams, where most dementia symptoms are evaluated, to gauge who needs more extensive testing. Current tools such as brain scans and spinal fluid tests are too expensive or impractical for regular check-ups.</p> <p>"We need something quicker and dirtier. It doesn't have to be perfect" to be useful for screening, said Maria Carrillo, the Alzheimer's Association's chief science officer.</p> <p>Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, called the new results "very promising" and said blood tests soon will be used to choose and monitor people for federally funded studies, though it will take a little longer to establish their value in routine medical care.</p> <p>"In the past year we've seen a dramatic acceleration in progress" on these tests, he said. "This has happened at a pace that is far faster than any of us would have expected."</p> <p>It can't come too soon for patients like Tom Doyle, a 66-year-old former university professor from Chicago who has had two spinal fluid tests since developing memory problems four years ago. First, he was told he didn't have Alzheimer's, then that he did. He ultimately was diagnosed with different problems — Lewy body dementia with Parkinson's.</p> <p>"They probably could have diagnosed me years ago accurately if they had had a blood test," said Doyle, who represents patients on the Alzheimer's Association's board.</p> <p>About 50 million people worldwide have dementia, and Alzheimer's is the most common form. There is no cure; current medicines just temporarily ease symptoms. Dozens of hoped-for treatments have failed. Doctors think studies may have enrolled people after too much brain damage had occurred and included too many people with problems other than Alzheimer's.</p> <p>A blood test - rather than subjective estimates of thinking skills - could get the right people into studies sooner.</p> <p>One of the experimental blood tests measures abnormal versions of the protein that forms the plaques in the brain that are the hallmark of Alzheimer's. Last year, Japanese researchers published a study of it and on Monday they gave results from validation testing on 201 people with Alzheimer's, other types of dementia, mild impairment or no symptoms.</p> <p>The blood test results closely matched those from the top tests used now - three types of brain scans and a mental assessment exam, said Dr. Akinori Nakamura of the National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology in Obu, Japan. The test correctly identified 92% of people who had Alzheimer's and correctly ruled out 85% who did not have it, for an overall accuracy of 88%.</p> <p>Shimadzu Corp. has rights to the test and is working to commercialize it, Nakamura said.</p> <p>Another experimental test looks at neurofilament light, a protein that's a marker of nerve damage. Abdul Hye of King's College London gave results of a study comparing blood levels of it in 2,300 people with various neurological conditions - Alzheimer's, other dementias, Parkinson's, depression, multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig's disease - plus healthy folks for comparison.</p> <p>Levels were significantly higher in eight conditions, and only 2% of healthy folks were above a threshold they set for raising concern. The test doesn't reveal which disorder someone has, but it may help rule one out when symptoms may be psychological or due to other problems.</p> <p>Later at the conference, Dr. Randall Bateman of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis will give new results on a blood test he helped develop that the university has patented and licensed to C2N Diagnostics, a company he co-founded. Like the Japanese test, it measures the abnormal Alzheimer protein, and the new results will show how well the test reflects what brain scans show on nearly 500 people.</p> <p>"Everyone's finding the same thing ... the results are remarkably similar across countries, across techniques," said Bateman, whose work is supported by the U.S. government and the Alzheimer's Association. He estimates a screening test could be as close as three years away.</p> <p>What good will that do without a cure?</p> <p>An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last year found that most Americans would want to know if they carried a gene tied to a disease even if it was incurable.</p> <p>"What people want most of all is a diagnosis" if they're having symptoms, said Jonathan Schott of University College London. "What we don't like is not knowing what's going on."</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408232" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/offbeat/twins-once-attached-at-head-released-from-hospital-after-successful-separation-surgery" title="Twins once attached at head released from hospital after successful separation surgery" data-articleId="418439309" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOSH_separation%20surgery%201_071619_1563294400491.jpg_7526135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOSH_separation%20surgery%201_071619_1563294400491.jpg_7526135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOSH_separation%20surgery%201_071619_1563294400491.jpg_7526135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOSH_separation%20surgery%201_071619_1563294400491.jpg_7526135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOSH_separation%20surgery%201_071619_1563294400491.jpg_7526135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="They were separated over the course of several procedures beginning in October and were finally released from the hospital in July. &nbsp;(GOSH)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins once attached at head released from hospital after successful separation surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:28AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:45AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Formerly conjoined twins who were once attached at the head were finally discharged earlier this month after undergoing a combined 50 hours of procedures to separate them.</p><p>Safa and Marwa Ullah, 2-year-old twins from Charsadda, Pakistan, began the separation process at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in October.</p><p>The girls’ mother, Zainab Bibi, did not even know that she was expecting twins before their January 2017 birth, which is also when doctors discovered the pair were craniopagus twins, according to the hospital’s blog.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/do-i-have-dementia-" title="How to spot age-related memory loss" data-articleId="418435916" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/16/How_to_spot_memory_loss_0_7525599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to spot memory loss" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to spot age-related memory loss</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:14AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We have all had senior moments. Neurologist Dr. Marshall Nash, who researches treatments for age-related memory loss through his company NeuroStudies in Decatur, Georgia, says it is not unusual to forget minor details, especially if we are distracted.</p><p>"Everyone has these points, where they forget things," Dr. Nash says. "(They) forget appointments, forget holidays, forget birthdays, and some of that is normal."</p><p>Dr. Nash says men tend to lose about 10 percent of their memory in their sixties and seventies, and women typically lose about 10 percent of theirs in their seventies and eighties. The best barometer of whether your memory is slipping, Nash says, is someone who knows you well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/netflix-edits-scene-in-13-reasons-why-where-character-takes-her-life" title="Netflix edits scene in 13 Reasons Why where character takes her life" data-articleId="418368279" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/25/NetflixLogo_1493169316836_3204878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Netflix)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Netflix edits scene in 13 Reasons Why where character takes her life</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:00PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Netflix announced Monday night that a scene in drama series 13 Reasons Why will be edited, on the advice of medical experts.</p><p>"As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show," read a portion of the statement, which was posted to the company's verified Twitter page Monday night.</p><p>On the show's page on Netflix , the 1st season, which was released in 2017, is described as revolving around a series of tapes that "unravel the mystery" of a girl's tragic choice, after she committed suicide. The show was renewed for a second season, which was released in 2018, and a third season is scheduled for release this year.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. 