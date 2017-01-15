Crash leaves one adult dead, child transported in critical condition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a solo vehicle drove into a pole near 14th Street and McDowell Road.
One male adult has been pronounced dead on scene.
The driver has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A three-year-old boy was transported and is in critical condition.
McDowell is closed from 15th Street to 12th Street.
McDowell Rd. Is closed from 15th Street to 12th Street. Fatal collision investigation. pic.twitter.com/vugbcN0ztk— Mercedes Fortune (@SgtMFortune) January 15, 2017