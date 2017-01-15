Crash leaves one adult dead, child transported in critical condition

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Fatal crash at 14th Street and McDowell Road leaves child in critical condition, an adult with injuries, and one dead.
Posted:Jan 15 2017 03:59PM MST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 06:09PM MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a solo vehicle drove into a pole near 14th Street and McDowell Road.

One male adult has been pronounced dead on scene.

The driver has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A three-year-old boy was transported and is in critical condition.

McDowell is closed from 15th Street to 12th Street. 


