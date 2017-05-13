Man holding hostage at Delnor Hosptial in Geneva, Illinois

GENEVA, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A Kane County Jail inmate who was receiving medical treatment at a suburban Chicago hospital grabbed a guard's gun and took a hospital employee hostage.

"It's pretty hectic," said Lt. Pat Gengler of the Kane County Sheriff's Department. "Most of the hospital is on lockdown."

The man lunged for the correctional guard's gun and took the employee hostage in a room near the emergency room. Gengler said there are no reports of injuries. He could not say what the inmate's name is, or what the man was being treated for.

Gengler said it's common for inmates to be treated at Delnor, since it is near the jail.

He said that families with patients in Delnor Hospital should not try to come visit.

Police have set up a command post in the parking lot.

Geneva is a far west suburb of Chicago.

