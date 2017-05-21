Surveillance camera helps police nab serial street shooter suspect Home Surveillance camera helps police nab serial street shooter suspect More details are emerging about the way police connected the serial street shooting suspect to a violent string of crimes. One of the many pieces that led them to 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo was footage from a home surveillance camera.

More details are emerging about the way police connected the serial street shooting suspect to a violent string of crimes. One of the many pieces that led them to 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo was footage from a home surveillance camera.

Luis Lopez says the last ten months have been full of apprehension for him and his family. That's because the camera in front of their home may have captured the serial street shooting suspect, Saucedo, circling the area. The black BMW their surveillance cameras captured would fit the exact description of the car.

Lopez says, "We were really scared so we usually go out with two people." Luis said his mother knew there was something suspcious about the car. Her feelings were confirmed when the family said police connected the video, and told them they believe it was the serial shooter.

Investigators noted in their report that they used Lopez's surveillance video to pin down the exact model of the BMW. Lopez says he's glad the footage helped police make an arrest.