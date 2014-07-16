Tempe Police: 16 men arrested in prostitution sting

Tempe Police arrested 16 men in a prostitution sting that ran on July 8 and 9.



Officers conducted the vice operation at a hotel near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.



The arrested subjects ranged from 27 to 71 years old.



The following men were charged with a variety of alleged charges including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and drug possession:



Jamil Bazzy, 36 Possession of Drugs

Ernesto Cruz, 50 Prostitution Solicitation

Thomas Goldstein, 52 Prostitution Solicitation

Luis Mota. 28 Prostitution Solicitation

Matthew Berger, 27 Prostitution Solicitation and Indecent Exposure

Anthony Curcio, 39 Prostitution Solicitation

Lakshma Gopidi, 43 Prostitution Solicitation

Kristopher Olson, 35 Prostitution Solicitation

Ronald Cicala, 45 Prostitution Solicitation

John Daniels, 30 Prostitution Solicitation

Brian Smargiassi, 54 Prostitution Solicitation

Andre Cole, 39 Prostitution Solicitation

Matthew Godwin, 28 Prostitution Solicitation

Robert Kempton, 71 Prostitution Solicitation

Daniel Swanson, 41 Prostitution Solicitation



Tempe Police say that even though they targeted adult prostitution, illicit prostitution is often tied to many other violent and organized crimes including human trafficking, domestic minor human trafficking, robbery, and narcotics.

UPDATE: According to the Tempe Municipal Court, Thomas Goldstein and Brian Smargiassi completed adult diversion programs. Goldstein’s case was dismissed on October 10, 2014. Smargiassi’s case was dismissed on February 12, 2015.