Tempe Police: 16 men arrested in prostitution sting

Tempe Police arrested 16 men in a prostitution sting that ran on July 8 and 9.
Officers conducted the vice operation at a hotel near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.
The arrested subjects ranged from 27 to 71 years old.
The following men were charged with a variety of alleged charges including soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and drug possession:
Jamil Bazzy, 36 Possession of Drugs
Ernesto Cruz, 50 Prostitution Solicitation
Thomas Goldstein, 52 Prostitution Solicitation
Luis Mota. 28 Prostitution Solicitation
Matthew Berger, 27 Prostitution Solicitation and Indecent Exposure
Anthony Curcio, 39 Prostitution Solicitation
Lakshma Gopidi, 43 Prostitution Solicitation
Kristopher Olson, 35 Prostitution Solicitation
Ronald Cicala, 45 Prostitution Solicitation
John Daniels, 30 Prostitution Solicitation
Brian Smargiassi, 54 Prostitution Solicitation
Andre Cole, 39 Prostitution Solicitation
Matthew Godwin, 28 Prostitution Solicitation
Robert Kempton, 71 Prostitution Solicitation
Daniel Swanson, 41 Prostitution Solicitation
Tempe Police say that even though they targeted adult prostitution, illicit prostitution is often tied to many other violent and organized crimes including human trafficking, domestic minor human trafficking, robbery, and narcotics.
UPDATE: According to the Tempe Municipal Court, Thomas Goldstein and Brian Smargiassi completed adult diversion programs. Goldstein’s case was dismissed on October 10, 2014. Smargiassi’s case was dismissed on February 12, 2015.