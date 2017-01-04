Chicago Police: 4 in custody after man tied up, tortured on Facebook Live US & World News Chicago Police: 4 in custody after man tied up, tortured on Facebook Live Investigators are looking into a Facebook Live video showing a group of people holding a young man hostage.

FOX 32 NEWS - Investigators are looking into a Facebook Live video shot on the West Side that shows a group of people holding a young man hostage.

Chicago police told FOX 32 that four people are currently in custody.

Chicago police were made aware of this video Tuesday afternoon. A young African American woman streamed the video live on Facebook showing at least four people holding a young white man hostage.

The victim is repeatedly kicked and hit, his scalp is cut, all while he is tied up with his mouth taped shut. The suspects on the video can be heard yelling, "F*** Donald Trump! F*** white people!"

Community activist Andrew Holmes was made aware of the disturbing video, which he is calling a "hate crime."

FOX 32 was told the young man is now at a hospital being treated for his injuries.

No charges have yet been filed.

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Video Here