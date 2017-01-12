VIDEO: Evanston police stop man suspected of stealing car that turned out to be his own

FOX 32 NEWS - On Wednesday night, Evanston Police released dashcam video from 2015 that shows the arrest of an African American man who was suspected of stealing a car that turned out to be his own.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lawrence Crosby, then 25, was driving from his apartment to a building on Northwestern University’s campus when police pulled him over, tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

Crosby has since filed a lawsuit against Evanston and its officers, citing false arrest and excessive force.

The incident began when Evanston Police received a phone call from a woman who said she saw a black man in a hoodie trying to steal a car.

"I don't know if I'm racial profiling, I feel bad," the woman said in the 911 call. "It looked like he had a bar in his hand and was trying to pry it open."

Evanston Police say they were justified in their arrest of Crosby, because he did not comply right away.

