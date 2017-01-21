Chef says his 2013 Inauguration cake was plagiarized for Trump celebration

- A Baltimore pastry chef known for his extravagant cakes and celebrity clientele says his 2013 Inauguration cake design was plagiarized for the 2017 celebrations.

Duff Goldman, the owner of Charm City Cakes and host of Kids Baking Championship on Food Network, tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the cake he made for former President Barack Obama's 2013 Inauguration and the cake that was served Friday night in honor of President Donald Trump.

"The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it," he tweeted, along with a 'suspicious' emoji.

President Trump's team has not yet issued a statement on the cakes' similarities.