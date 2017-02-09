Woman praises Walmart employee after he finds her missing purse

An Arkansas woman’s Facebook post about an act of kindness has gone viral.

Christy Neubert, of Hot Springs, said she was shopping at Walmart when she lost her designer purse, which had all of her belongings inside.

Neubert said a young man who works at the store found her purse and took it to customer service.

“I tried to reward him with some money and instead he gave me a big hug and said ‘no ma’am, that’s my blessing to you!’” Neubert said. “In this day when so much bad is going on it is so refreshing to find such a good and sweet young man.”

Neubert said the Walmart employee’s parents should be proud.

The Facebook post have been shared more than 45,000 times.

