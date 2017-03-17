19-year-old woman charged in teen human trafficking case

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston resident Denise Coronado, 19, has been charged in "her alleged role in forcing a teenager into sexual slavery," according to a statement released by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
Coronado was charged on Friday with compelling prostitution, a crime that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in state prison.
During a probable cause hearing, evidence was presented that 14-year-old girl told law enforcement officers that she was walking down a street when she was pulled into a van. The girl said she was then driven to a wooded area where she was kept against her will for five days. She was then taken to a Houston motel where she was introduced to Coronado.
The teen girl, who ran away from home, was threatened, burned with a cigarette, and forced to engage in prostitution. Coronado took photographs of the girl and published them on the Backpage.com website.
During a one-week period in March, the girl was forced to have sex with more than twenty men. She was later able to escape.
The Houston Police Department vice division's Human Trafficking Unit is continuing its investigation into the case.
Coronado is scheduled to appear in 176th District Court on Monday to be arraigned.
For anyone with concerns regarding about human trafficking, please consult the following resources provided by the Houston Area Council on Human Trafficking:
