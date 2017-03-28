WATCH: Jet skiers rescue turtle wrapped in balloon US & World News WATCH: Jet skiers rescue turtle wrapped in balloon Two jet skiers off the coast of Los Angeles thought they saw a balloon in the distance, but realized when they got up to it that it was actually a balloon with a young sea turtle attached to it.

The jet skiers, Bryce Trevett and Angel Hernandez, quickly jumped into action.

They jumped into the water, pulled the young loggerhead on board and cut the line and balloon off of it.

They posted their ordeal on their YouTube page in an effort to show people how trash affects wildlife and how important it is throw away balloons instead of setting them free. "This is the second sea turtle we have encountered in the last couple months that has been tangled in trash," they posted. "Throw away your balloons!!!"

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: