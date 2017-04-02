Russian skiers attempt to break swimwear ski world record News Russian skiers attempt to break swimwear ski world record A group of skiers in Russia are hoping to set a new world record by skimming down to their swimwear.

Organizers report around twelve hundred people took part in the event. All of them were skiing in bikinis, swim shorts, and costumes.

The event organizers say they are waiting to hear back from the Guinness World Records on if they were able to break the record.

The current title is held by the Ski Carnival, which was last held in Sochi.

The record to beat is one thousand and eight people.