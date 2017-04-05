Here are the least and most stressed states in the U.S.

- Everyone gets stressed out. But apparently, certain states are most stressed than others. A new study by WalletHub looked at all 50 states and Washington, D.C. to find the most and least stressed states of 2017.

The website determined the list using four key dimensions: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress and health- and safety-related stress.

It also used 33 further metrics, including average hours worked per week, median income, debt per median income, divorce rate, cost of childcare and mental health.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of stress.

Alabama was found to be the most stressed-out state in the country. Compared to people in other U.S. states, Alabamians ranked No. 2 for low credit scores, fourth for the highest percentage of adults in fair/poor health, No. 2 for fewest psychologists per capita and No. 4 for fewest average hours of sleep per night.

Following Alabama as the most stressed states were Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia and Kentucky. Meanwhile, the least stressed states were Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota and Utah.

California ranked 23 while New York came in at 25, with both states falling under the “least affordable housing” category.

Read the full study here.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.