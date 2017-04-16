Teen falls nearly 100 feet down steap ravine while hiking Camelback Mountain News Teen falls nearly 100 feet down steap ravine while hiking Camelback Mountain Earlier today, a teen had to be rushed to the hospital after falling almost 100 feet down from Echo Canyon on Camelback Mountain.

He had been hiking with his younger sister when it happened.

Firefighters say the terrain made it difficult for crews to reach him -- even with a helicopter.

Fox 10’s Stefania Okolie joins us with a closer look at how crews got him down.

Fire officials say this fall was bad-- right now the 18 year old boy is in critical condition--crews searched several trails before they found him earlier this evening-- and even when they were able to find it -- it was a challenge to pull him out because of where he was stuck.

Cameras rolled as rescue crews lower an injured hiker on a stretcher from Camelback Mountain --this after he fell at least 75 feet-- hikers stood by watching in shock.

“It’s terrifying especially because I hike pretty avidly myself.”

Miguel Lopez was in the middle of a hike when he heard a scream for help through his headphones, but couldn't see anything.

“They just sounded like a scream.”

Fire officials say a 14-year-old girl called 911 in a panic—saying that her brother fell off the mountain.

“So when you get a call like that how far did he fall where are you… obviously she was under a bit of distress.”

Rescue crews found that the man was stuck in a steep terrain--- making the rescue that much more difficult.

“He was in an area where the helicopter cannot get directly above him because of the canyon wall.”

Crews had to climb through canyon rocks to find the hiker-- when they realized how bad his fall was -- they knew they needed more resources.

“How do we get him out of here… he’s in a very tough steep ravine -- we have to obviously take care of precautions for his neck.”

Crews eventually pulled the hiker up by helicopter against the wind.

“Anything we have to do to get them safely off and in a quickly manner is what we do.”