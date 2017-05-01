Arizona schools make top school list News Arizona schools make top school list A list of top high schools in the country include a number of schools in the Grand Canyon State. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

According to the US News and World Report, four BASIS schools in the state - specifically, those in Scottsdale, Peoria, Oro Valley and Tucson North, are on the list.

"We're a school for people who have chosen this particular thing, and as a result of that, of course we are different than everyone else," said Peter Bezanson, CEO of BASIS.ed.

Some may declare this good news, others, however, are less enthused with the ranking.

"I think it's a flawed and misleading rating system," said Josselyn Berry with Progress Now Arizona. She said the list is not an accurate reflection of the state's school system.

"Anyone with two eyes can see schools in Arizona are suffering, and need a lot of help," said Berry.

Berry said BASIS schools don't have to deal with uncapped enrollment, low pay, and a teacher shortage. Officials with the Governor's Office, however, are touting the list.

"The Governor believes it's a great thing to have these options for families, and the fact that Arizona is getting this kind of national attention for its schools, for public schools, and the fact that we are having more schools on this list than the year before, it means we are moving in the right direction," said Daniel Scarpinato, Governor Ducey's spokesperson.