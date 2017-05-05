Family searching for answers after 45-year-old father killed in Las Vegas News Family searching for answers after 45-year-old man killed in Las Vegas A family in the high desert pleading for help to find the killer of a 45-year-old man. For reasons no one not the family, nor the police can figure out a man came up to Campos and sucker punched him in Las Vegas. Now he's dead. And his family is devastated.

It's never easy to share your pain, but Joyce Garibay and her sons are hoping I speaking out they will get closer to finding the killer of Luis Campos.



Right now this security video is the best lead Las Vegas police have to the suspects responsible for the death of 45-year-old Luis Campos.



Take another look at the security video, the family is hoping you will recognize these two. They may have run away from the crime scene, but here there seen almost skipping



As they finalize burial plans for Luis, there's no concern for his widow and two young children. There is a Gofundme page to help raise funds for them.

