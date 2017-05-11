FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Motorcycle chase on freeway in OC reaches 100+ mph

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 11 2017 10:15PM MST

Updated:May 11 2017 10:43PM MST

(FOX 11) - The California Highway Patrol was chasing a motorcycle at more than 100 mph Thursday evening in Orange County.

At one point, the chase was on the 605 Freeway and continued onto the southbound 405 Freeway.

The motorcycle did not appear to have plates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories