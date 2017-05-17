Accident kills 14-year-old Forney High School softball player News Accident kills 14-year-old Forney softball player Members of the Forney High School varsity softball team are mourning the death of a freshman player.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Emily Galiano was accidentally run over following a team dinner Tuesday night.

Several girls were horsing around as they were getting into a white Jeep. A 16-year-old female driver moved the vehicle and Galiano fell under the tire, the sheriff’s office said.

She was flown to the hospital but did not survive.

The sheriff's office said it appears it was a tragic accident and there are no plans to file criminal charges.

The varsity softball team was preparing to play in the 5A Region II semifinal playoffs. That game on Wednesday night was postponed.

Forney is a small town with a close-knit community. This is the kind of loss that hits home with all the residents.

"It's terrible. I mean, I've got a daughter. I've got five kids but I've got a daughter that goes to North Forney and she's a freshman. And just when you hear something like that it's heartbreaking. You know, anything involving kids and accidental stuff like that it's just tragic," said Wayne Pullen, a resident.

Students gathered on campus to pray for the family Wednesday morning. Grief counselors were also called to the school.

Galiano's twin sister shared pictures of her on Twitter and expressed her love for her sister.