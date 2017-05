State Senator Steve Smith announces Congressional run News State Senator Steve Smith announces Congressional run An Arizona State Senator is setting his sights on Washington.

- An Arizona State Senator is setting his sights on Washington.

Republican Steve Smith of Maricopa has announced he is running for Congress in the 1st Congressional District. Currently, Democrat Tom O'Halleran holds the 1st Congressional District seat.

So far, Congressmen Trent Franks (R) and Andy Biggs (R) have endorsed Smith.