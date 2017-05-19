Anthony Weiner surrenders to FBI [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Former disgraced NY Congressman Anthony Weiner was having a sexual, online relationship with a 15-year-old girl for several months, reported DailyMail.com. Based on a string of texts, the website alleges Weiner was aware of the teen's age. News Anthony Weiner surrenders to FBI Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner will reportedly be charged in a 'sexting' investigation.

- Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner will plead guilty Friday in a Manhattan courtroom to 'sexting' a minor.

According to the NY Times, Weiner surrendered to the FBI early Friday morning.

The Democrat will appear in court at 11 a.m., the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said.

The NY Times reports Weiner will plead to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea deal with the United States attorney’s office.

The charge carries a possible sentence of between zero and 10 years. The ultimate sentence would be determined by a judge, adds the Times.

As a result of the plea deal, Weiner will likely end up as a registered sex offender.

In September of 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Weiner was having online sexual communications with a 15-year-old girl for several months.

The former lawmaker told Fox 5 NY that he believed he was a victim of a hoax although he did not specifically deny communicating with the teen.

The explicit exchanges purportedly began in January 2016 while the girl was a high school sophomore, DailyMail.com reported.

According to the teen, Weiner, 51, asked her to undress and encouraged her to touch herself and say his name over video chat.

Weiner did not deny to DailyMail.com exchanging "flirtatious" messages with the teen. Based on the exchanges, Weiner allegedly knew she was only 15 years old.

The girl and her father reportedly did not want to press charges because she believed the relationship with Weiner was consensual.

Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime aide to Hillary Rodham Clinton, separated from Weiner in 2016 after sexually explicit photos surfaced of Weiner that he had sent to another woman.

In one of the photos, Weiner is holding their 3-year-old son.

The investigation led FBI agents to seize Weiner's laptop computer, which led to the discovery of a new cache of emails that then Democratic presidential candidate Clinton sent to Abedin.

Weiner's lawyer, Arlo Devlin Brown, didn't immediately return a message Friday to the Associated Press.

With the Associated Press