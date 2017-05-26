Judge overturns life without parole sentence for DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

- FOX 5 has learned a federal district court judge has overturned the sentence of Lee Boyd Malvo, one of the two people convicted in D.C.-area Beltway sniper attacks nearly 15 years ago.

Malvo had been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the sniper-style attacks committed around the region in October 2002 along with John Allen Muhammad. Ten people were killed and three others were shot during a three-week period.

Malvo's case has now been remanded back to Spotsylvania County Circuit Court to issue a new sentence.

Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the killings.

Muhammad and Malvo used a rifle to shoot over a dozen people from a modified trunk of a Chevrolet Caprice in random attacks in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Malvo, now 32 years old, is currently being held at Red Onion State Prison, a super-maximum security prison in Virginia.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.