What is 'covfefe?'

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: May 31 2017 03:39AM MST

Updated: May 31 2017 09:56PM MST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - President Donald Trump's tweet overnight has the Internet asking what's "Covfefe?"

At 12:06 A.M. Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet was deleted from the account.

In a follow-up tweet several hours later, Trump had some fun with what appears to have been a typo.

He wrote: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

The response online has been both comical and insulting with posts asking what "covfefe" means and others poking fun at the president's mistake.

One post reads: "When you want to say coverage but your hands are too small to hit all the letters on the keyboard."

 

Another post reads: "Covfefe: The foggy feeling you get when you can't believe a political leader is so dumb."

 

Even the Long Island Rail Road got in on the joke writing "How man commuters are enjoying their morning covfefe?"

But when reporters asked White House spokesman Sean Spicer about the tweet, he didn't elaborate much.

"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," Spicer said in a briefing.

