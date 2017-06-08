2 DC officers struck by vehicle in Adams Morgan; worker injured

- Two D.C. police officers were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Adams Morgan, authorities say. In addition to the officers, another person was also injured.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said just before 9 p.m., a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed hit two bicycle patrol officers and a Department of Public Works patrol aide on 18th Street in Northwest D.C.

In total, D.C. Fire and EMS said they transported five people to the hospital. One of the officers is in extremely critical condition, according to Newsham. The other officer and the DPW worker suffered serious, but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After hitting the officers, the truck ended up hitting what appears to be a recycling truck on the roadway just past Columbia Road. The driver of the truck was placed under arrest and taken to the hospital.

Police are interviewing witnesses in the area.

Adams Morgan is watching 18th Street following hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/PbHmxMTEDS — Megan Trimble (@MeganRegina) June 9, 2017

Police Activity: 2400 b/o 18th St NW from Columbia Rd to California St NW No vehicular or Pedestrian Access — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 9, 2017

2 police + 1 Metro worker ran over in Adams Morgan pic.twitter.com/iLkA7cwkmp — #NoMoreFavorss👋🏽 (@AzianWitSwag) June 9, 2017

Happened to pull my bike over a few seconds before I saw the truck speeding from behind pic.twitter.com/N7HpK7Ptf8 — Payton Chung 🗽 (@paytonchung) June 9, 2017

