CAPTURED! Escaped inmates caught in Tennessee

- Law enforcement officials said the two escaped inmates who investigators said shot and killed two Georgia corrections officers during their escape on Tuesday morning from a prison van in Putnam County have been captured.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe surrendered near Murfreesboro, Tennessee after law enforcement officials said they went on another day-long crime spree.

Law enforcement officials said Dubose and Rowe performed a home invasion of a an elderly couple in Bedford County earlier in the day after ditching their stolen white 2008 Ford F-250 in Moore County, Tennessee. That vehicle was taken between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday from the Morgan County quarry in Madison.

Thursday, around 6 p.m. Central, deputies in Rutherford County, Tennessee spotted the vehicle stolen during the home invasion. It fled from deputies and ended up on Interstate 24 westbound, running from police at speeds well over 100 mph.

Investigators said the vehicle wrecked around the 91 mile marker and the individuals inside ran into a nearby home. Police said a resident of the home was able to call 911 and give officers vital information in eventually capturing the pair.

Deputies said at least two patrol vehicles were fired upon during the incident, but that no law enforcement officers were injured. Dubose and Rowe had run into the nearby woods after the wreck, but ended up surrendering to law enforcement officers. Both were taken into custody without injury.

The pair will face extradition back to Georgia. A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation promised the two will be headed back to the state very soon.

Authorities said they still are not sure who was the gunman that killed Sgt. Christopher Monica, 42, and Sgt. Curtis Billue, 58, during the Tuesday’s escape.

Wednesday, investigators said they found the green Honda the inmates carjacked moments after killing Monica and Billue. Authorities think the inmates drove the car to a house in Madison, broke in, ransacked the place and stole food and clothes. The Honda was ditched down an embankment behind a Rite Aid about a mile away.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the two prisoners were among 33 prisoners being transported between prisons. Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, while the transport bus was traveling on Georgia Highway 16, authorities said Dubose and Rowe attacked Monica and Billue.

Investigators said some type of physical altercation took place before Dubose and Rowe overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them. Authorities have not said which of the inmates opened fire.

Sills said the two inmates got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone, and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus. Those inmates were taken to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon to be questioned about the shooting.

The protocol is to have two armed corrections officers on the bus, but the officers don't wear bullet-proof vests during transfers," Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier said.

The guards were moving the inmates to a diagnostics center in Jackson, where their next placement was to be determined, Dozier said, adding that inmates do not know their transfer dates ahead of time.

Authorities said because law enforcement caught the pair, the $130,000 reward being offered for their capture will be left unpaid.