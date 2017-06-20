STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 03:57PM MST

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:17PM MST

BALTIMORE - Fire officials in Baltimore say two people have been injured after a steam pipe explosion.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident.

Commuters are being advised to stay away from the area as delays are expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.

