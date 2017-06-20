Underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

- Fire officials in Baltimore say two people have been injured after a steam pipe explosion.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Steam pipe explosion. W.Lombard & Pratt Sts. 2 civ w/non-life threatening inj. Still a constant flow of steam @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/thzQGG4OkU — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 20, 2017

Underground explosion likely caused by steam@baltimorefire waiting 4 @mybge

Stay away frm the area. Eutaw, Lombard, Pratt blocked #BalSteam — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident.

Appears to be "steam pipe" explosion. Expect traffic delays in the area. No criminal actions suspected. https://t.co/I2y0V7EyUT — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) June 20, 2017

Commuters are being advised to stay away from the area as delays are expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.