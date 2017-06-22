"Dirty Old Santa" accused of traveling to meet 14-year-old for sex

- Authorities say a Philly man, who referred to himself as "Dirty Old Santa", was arrested for traveling to meet a child for sex.

According to investigators, William T. McKinlay, 56, is facing multiple felony charges for attempting to lure who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Investigators say an uncover officer was acting in an undercover capacity on an investigation for the Pennsylvania ICAC Task Force posing as a 14-year-old girl named "Stephanie,"

The undercover officer responded to an internet advertisement. Police say after responding to the ad, McKinlay and "Stephanie" began exchanging messages during which "Stephanie" confirmed she was 14-years-old. After learning her age, McKinlay allegedly began having sexually explicit conversations with "Stephanie."

On Wednesday, McKinlay showed up at an ice cream store in Ridley Township thinking he was meeting the girl but it was the uncover officer, according to investigators.

The arrest comes at the conclusion of an undercover investigation by the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and Ridley Township Police Department.

Police say he was a seasonal employee at Macy's in Philadelphia although his exact position could not be confirmed.

He was taken into custody Wednesday without incident and remanded to the Delaware County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 10.