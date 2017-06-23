Meet reality star Savannah Chrisley, girlfriend of new Piston Luke Kennard

- The newest Detroit Piston is bringing a reality TV star to town with him.

Luke Kennard is dating Savannah Chrisley from USA's Chrisley Knows Best.. Savannah is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, a Georgia real estate mogul who the show is named for.

Savannah was with Kennard at Thursday's NBA draft and came to Detroit Friday for his introductory press conference.

She tells Jennifer Hammond how the two met, what draft night was like and about Luke wanting her help picking out a home in the Detroit area.

