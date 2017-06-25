Texas' first grief therapy dog offers comfort to mourners

Texas has it's first certified therapy dog specifically for funerals -- and he lives right here in Austin.

Kermit is a one-year-old Border Collie and he is currently Texas' only certified grief therapy dog.

Kermit's owner, Melissa Unfred, works at Affordable Burial and Cremation in northeast Austin. She thought it would be helpful or those grieving the loss of a loved one to have a furry friend to help console them.

Melissa worked with the Austin Dog Alliance to train and certify Kermit as a therapy dog.

Kermit has already worked over 25 funerals.

Melissa says Kermit's ability to connect with people and comfort them during one of their most difficult times makes him very helpful during funeral and burial services.

"He will approach whoever seems to be the saddest in a situation, like if we're sitting down with a family making arrangements here at the office and he comes through the room.. He may just go up to somebody and put his head near their knee," according to Melissa.

"It's like an automatic reflex, they'll put their hand out and start to pet him and it's like a big sigh of relief."

Melissa also brings Kermit to visit hospice centers and hospitals.

Kermit is a hard working job with a very important job but at home, he is still a playful puppy.

Melissa hopes other funeral homes will consider adding a certified therapy dog to their team.

To learn more about Kermit and his heartwarming services, click here.

You can also follow Kermit on Instagram.