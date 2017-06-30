Dog crashes orchestra at International Izmir Festival in Turkey, steals the show (VIDEO)

- A dog crashed an orchestra’s performance in Turkey, not only stealing the show but the hearts of thousands on social media.

The pooch made its way onto the stage during the 31st International İzmir Festival in Ephesus on June 20.

The adorable dog calmly walked out and looked at the crowd before taking a seat next to a violinist.

The crowd gave off a thunderous round of applause for the dog as the orchestra, orchester Wiener Kammer, conductor Ola Rudner, and pianist Fazil Say took the moment in stride.