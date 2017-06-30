Four years later: Memorial honors fallen Granite Mountain Hot Shots

- Today marks the four-year anniversary of the deadliest wildfire in Arizona history when 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots crew were killed fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

The blaze, which was sparked by a lightning strike, burned 8,300 acres and destroyed 129 homes.

The Prescott-based Hot Shots got trapped in a canyon when the wind whipped the fire, which suddenly changed directions.

A new state park, which opened at the site in November of 2016, honors the fallen firefighters.

Bells will ring 19 times at 4:42 p.m. in Prescott to remember the 19 fallen Hot Shots.