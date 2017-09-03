Texas Game Warden returns to flooded home after helping Harvey victims

A Texas Game Warden who has been busy for the last week helping others finally got a chance to return to his flood-damaged Baytown home.

Dustin Dockery, his wife and two young children -- three months and 22-months-old -- made it out safely. But their home was flooded with nearly four feet of water.

Everything Dockery and his family owns now sits on the street corner outside his Baytown home, about 40 miles east of Houston.

“It was not moving out of our area,” Dockery said. “It was just sitting here dumping rain for hours and hours.”

Dockery sent his wife and two young children to stay with relatives near Dallas as Hurricane Harvey made landfall -- knowing he'd eventually be called in to work.

“I was thankful I didn't have to figure out where they were going and also think about what I had to do as a game warden,” Dockery said.

But Dockery had no idea his own neighborhood would be in need of his help.

“We just kept working, that's all you can do,” Dockery said. “We actually rescued three or four people out of different houses back here on my own road.”

Dockery is not alone, as his entire neighborhood was wiped out by rising floodwaters. People's personal belongings, damaged sheetrock and more are piled outside homes, waiting to be picked up.

Dockery’s game warden colleague said it was a tough time.

“We would drive by the road right here and he kind of looked over shake his head and then onto the house or the people at hand they were helping at the moment,” said Daniel Pope.

It wasn’t until Friday that the Dockery's were able to access their own home.

“When we open the door for the first time, the kids’ toys were just floating towards us and you saw the kids’ rooms in shambles -- it was tough,” said Dockery’s wife Brooke.

Still, even when faced with their own loss, the Dockery's know so many others have it much worse.

“Other agencies showing up, the public with boats and they still had water in their houses -- still getting people out. It was very uplifting and refreshing the magnitude of people that cared,” Dockery said.