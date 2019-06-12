PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Downtown Phoenix is continuing to expand, and with so many jobs in the center of Downtown Phoenix, Banner Medical has decided it's the perfect spot to open a walk-in urgent care. The idea is for those who live, work, and play in Downtown Phoenix will have a spot to pop in when the unexpected happens.

There's never a convenient time to have a health-scare, whether that be a common cold, sprained ankle, or something worse, but now, there is a convenient place to go with the new Banner Urgent Care in Downtown Phoenix.

"Our other clinics are spread out throughout the Valley and in Tucson and Colorado banner is committed to bringing healthcare services to where they live and where they play but also where they work," said Dr. Robert Rohatsch, CEO of Banner Urgent Care and Occupational Health Services.