CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Chandler police officer is showing how powerful compassion and a hug can be.

Chandler Police Department released footage from an officer's body camera in March. A 26-year-old man had climbed the protective railing of a pedestrian bridge over the Loop 101 with the intent to jump.

In the video, Officer Aaron Little is seen talking with the man, asking him to climb back over the railing. He even offers the man a hug.

"I'll hug you, man. I don't care. I just want to talk to you. I swear," Officer Little said.

Eventually, Officer Little was able to build a rapport and convince the man to climb back onto the bridge in exchange for a hug.

"Come give me that hug. I'm not going to do anything to you," Officer Little said.

The body camera footage captured the tearful embrace as the man cried in Officer Little's arms.

It goes to show that a little human kindness goes a long way.