PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Education was front and center for the budget discussion at the Arizona State Capitol Monday, but the conversations in 2019 weren't nearly as intense as they were a year ago in 2018, when tens of thousands of teachers marched in Downtown Phoenix.

The #RedforED movement in Arizona was started by a young music teacher in the West Valley, but as that fight continues, Noah Karvelis is moving on.

"It's really hard to look at especially elementary school teaching as a career in Arizona, and really nationwide, and that's the obvious thing too, to sit there and say if I ever want to have a family, I don't think I can keep doing this job," said Karvelis.

Karvelis, the 24-year-old music teacher that ignited the largest labor movement in Arizona's 107-year history, is no longer a teacher.

He quit.

Karvelis is packing up, and he's leaving Arizona for good.

"It's funny, kind of, how things happen," said Karvelis, who is now set to start a new chapter in Madison, Wisconsin to pursue a PhD.

So, is Karvelis giving up his fight for Arizona teachers? Even Karvelis has been asking himself that.

"When I decided to go to Madison and pursue this, I had to do some real soul searching, like am I checking myself out of this battle that I believe in, this fight this struggle for our schools and communities," said Karvelis.

The #RedforED movement in Arizona reached its pinnacle when more than 50,000 education supporters marched on the State Capitol.

"When you're in it, you don't realize what's really happening," said Karvelis. "I think leaving, I'll get even more perspective on it. It's something I would have never imagined."

"That was amazing. That was awesome. It's been a good thing, because it's called attention to education," said Heidi Gass

As the fight for more money winds down for 2019, education supporters are reflecting on the impact of Karvelis.

"I think for years, we'll be looking back on the impact that Noah had on the public school system, for being such a positive example of what our schools need to be," said Joe Thomas. "We need more educators like that. It's really a shame that he's leaving the state, because I think he had a profound impact on schools for the next dozen, 15 years."