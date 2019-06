Firefighters say one person is in critical condition following a multi-unit apartment fire in Glendale. Firefighters say one person is in critical condition following a multi-unit apartment fire in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Firefighters say one person is in critical condition following a multi-unit apartment fire in Glendale.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, the fire broke out at one apartment and spread to three others at about 1:30 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Missouri.

Residents of all four units have been displaced due to the fire and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Firefighters say all four apartments are considered to be a total loss following the fire.