PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Humane Society said an adoptable kitten was stolen from its campus in Sunnyslope Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement, the man walked into the campus at around 2:00 p.m., asking if the AHS had any kittens for adoption. The man then met 12-week-old Zeus, and when the adoption counselor stepped away from the meet and greet room, volunteers saw him putting the kitten under his sweatshirt, and run out of the facility.

Surveillance video, according to AHS officials, show the man running towards the east on Hatcher Road, and a report has been filed with police. Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.