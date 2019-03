PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Looking for something fun and free to do this weekend?

On Saturday, Seventh Avenue from Camelback to Indian School will shut down starting at 11 a.m. for the Melrose Street Fair.

"The reason we do the street fair is to bring people to our area," said Pamela Pawlowski of the Seventh Avenue Merchants Association. "We think the Melrose District is so special, unique... has so many characters and we love that and we want to share that with everybody else."

The free 17th annual event brings vendors and food trucks with local eats and beer.

"Behind our restaurant, we're actually doing a beer garden of our own, so we'll have Huss Brewery as well," said Brad Moore of Short Leash Hotdogs. "I think it's probably the largest pedestrian-style street fair that I've ever seen."

With more than 150 local businesses, craft makers and artists.

"The street fair is going to be really awesome," Walter Collins said. "There's going to be thousands of people here, which will be really good for the gallery, but good for everybody else."

And to add to all the fun, live music, fun booths for the kids and even a classic car show.

"A mile of 116 vendors, 200 cars," Pawlowski said. "We're going to have free music all day long on our contra stage. Josh West from 'The Voice,' 'The Haymarket Squares,' 'The Senators' all have big draws and it's like a free concert. It'll be amazing."