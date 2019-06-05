< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years addthis:title="1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410924557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410924557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20greg%20wolfs2_1559743774354.jpg_7354050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0"> <img Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo) (Photo: Phoenix Zoo) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20greg%20wolfs2_1559743774354.jpg_7354050_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ mexican greg wolfs2_1559743774354.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20grey%20wolfs1_1559743778063.jpg_7354052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ mexican grey wolfs1_1559743778063.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20grey%20wolfs4_1559743777955.jpg_7354051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ mexican grey wolfs4_1559743777955.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20greg%20wolfs3_1559743774270.jpg_7354049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ mexican greg wolfs3_1559743774270.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410924557-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20greg%20wolfs2_1559743774354.jpg_7354050_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)" title="KSAZ mexican greg wolfs2_1559743774354.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20grey%20wolfs1_1559743778063.jpg_7354052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)" title="KSAZ mexican grey wolfs1_1559743778063.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20grey%20wolfs4_1559743777955.jpg_7354051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)" title="KSAZ mexican grey wolfs4_1559743777955.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/05/KSAZ%20mexican%20greg%20wolfs3_1559743774270.jpg_7354049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years. PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years.

Zoo spokeswoman Linda Hardwick says a wolf named Tazanna delivered a litter of six pups in early May. Tazanna and the pups' father Tulio are both 3 years old and arrived at the zoo the same day in 2017.

Zoo carnivore collection manager Angela Comedy says the wolves are caring well for the pups and veterinarians are leaving them alone for now.

A cooperative breeding program operated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to restore the wolves to their native U.S. Southwest territory.

The wolves are endangered. Officials in April said there are at least 131 in Arizona and New Mexico. Tazanna and the pups' father Tulio are both 3 years old and arrived at the zoo the same day in 2017.</p> <hr /><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX10Phoenix%2Fvideos%2F2243581275761133%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Zoo carnivore collection manager Angela Comedy says the wolves are caring well for the pups and veterinarians are leaving them alone for now.

A cooperative breeding program operated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to restore the wolves to their native U.S. Southwest territory.

The wolves are endangered. Officials in April said there are at least 131 in Arizona and New Mexico.

