WINSLOW, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Winslow Police Department said Monday afternoon that a man accused of attempted murder and kidnapping was re-arrested over the weekend, after he was released from Maricopa County Jail due to a clerical error earlier in June.
According to a statement, 26-year-old Adrian Milligan forced a woman into a car being driven by a 29-year-old man at gunpoint, after entering a home in Winslow on May 17. Milligan was arrested in Yuma by Yuma Police officers on May 24, and then extradited to the Maricopa County Jail on a valid warrant in Maricopa County. An extradition hold was then placed by the Navajo County Jail on Milligan.
According to officials, Milligan was released from the Maricopa County Jail due to a clerical error on June 7, and he was eventually arrested at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday in Winslow by officers.