PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fire officials say two people were seriously injured following a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of 52nd Street and McDowell Road Monday night.

According to a statement by fire officials, the incident is actually a combination of three collisions, with initial reports stating that a motorcycle rider was hit by a car, followed by two other incidents where a person was ejected from a car, and a pedestrian was hit.

In all, five people were injured, with four of them being taken to local trauma centers. Of the four, two are listed in extremely critical condition. The case of the accidents will be investigated by Phoenix Police.