AJO, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- At the end of the month, the fruit of the saguaro cactus will be ready to harvest. It's a long-time tradition the people of the Tohono O'odham nation have passed down. Now, a resort in Ajo is allowing anyone who wants to learn about this practice to take part.

"People had to go out and harvest in order to survive the winters, which was very lean," said Ajo resident Lorraine Marquez Eiler.

Marquez Eiler grew up outside of Ajo. Every late June, she would come with her family to harvest the fruit from the saguaro cactus.