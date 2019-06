Firefighters say two people were shot overnight in Phoenix.According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two people were shot just after midnight near 35th Avenue and Fillmore. Firefighters say two people were shot overnight in Phoenix.According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two people were shot just after midnight near 35th Avenue and Fillmore.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say two men are in critical condition following a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a suspect entered the apartment near 35th Avenue and Fillmore just after midnight on Monday and shot both men.

The victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unknown and there is no description of the suspect at this time.