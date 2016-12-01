Mug Shot Gallery - December 2016

John Michael Guy, Jr. is accused of killing and dismembering his parents during Thanksgiving. Read more .

Brandi Jones, 34, is accused of leaving her three young children in a parked car outside a Walmart. Read more .

Brandon Sorrentino, 20, is accused of recording other men inside bathrooms across the Valley. Read more .

Matthew Thomas, a former employee at a dealership, is accused of sharing nude pictures of a pastor's wife. Read more .

A man arrested for allegedly falling asleep while waiting for his court case to be called brought his macaw to his mug shot. Read more .

Ebonice Johnson, 24, is accused of threatening her co-workers at a Prescott Walmart. Read more .

Mark Tucker is accused of burglary and attempted murder. Officials say he was naked when they took him into custody. Read more .

Police say Alan Ralph was arrested after surveillance video captured him looking up women's skirts at a Walmart store. Read more .

Michelle Rowan, Tiffany Evans, Desiree McGill and seven others are accused of soliciting prostitution. Read more .

Authorities say as she was being arrested for a DUI, 28-year-old Yesennia Gonzalez kicked a Pima County Sheriff's Department Sergeant in the eye. Read more .

Authorities say a UPS driver helped rescue to woman who was being held captive inside her home by her husband, James Jordan. Read more .

Authorities say 53-year-old Robert Rheinlander claimed he was a dentist, pulled teeth and made dentures during house calls. Read more .

Police say Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale. Read mor e.

Authorities say 35-year-old Shannon French was arrested after she pointed a BB gun at another driver in the East Valley. Read more .

Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller were arrested in what a police officer calls the worst case of child abuse he's seen. Read more .

Police say 39-year-old Anthony Coleman was arrested after he rammed four cars because he was having a bad day. Read more .

Police say 43-year-old Bonnie Herbert and 24-year-old Eboney Herbert have been arrested after they used a baby as a distraction to steal cell phones at multiple Valley gyms. Read more .

Authorities say Raeshawn Perez was arrested after he snatched an 11-year-old girl who was riding a scooter. Read more .

Charles Thomas Hansen is accused of biting his girlfriend's 2-year-old son at least a dozen times. Read more .

Police say 18-year-old Yasmin Seweid was arrested and charged for filing a false report after she claimed she was harassed and called a terrorist on a New York subway. Read more .

Authorities say Nashid Mateen has been arrested in connection to a road-rage shooting in Mesa. Read more .

Police say 34-year-old Oren Cohen was arrested after a husband and wife discovered him inside their apartment and holding their 2-year-old daughter. Read more .

Police say three teens, Maliq Boston, Chareion Appling and Amir Cowley, ditched a movie and went on a crime spree that included stealing a car and cell phones. Read more .

Bertin Ocampo, 34, is accused of raping his girlfriend and locking her in a shed for a month. Read more .

Antonio Gee was arrested on domestic violence and child cruelty charges after police say he attempted to stab his 1-year-old daughter, shocked his 5-month-old son and severely beat the children’s mother and great grandmother. Read more .

Investigators say Sheldon Dick was heading eastbound on the westbound lanes of Loop 101. He's accused of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Reggie Martinez is accused of carjacking a man and driving towards the police officers that confronted him. Read more .

Police say 49-year-old Jacob Allernon, an Uber driver, stabbed his passenger during an altercation. Read more .

Michael Guest, 45, is accused of molesting minors in multiple incidents over 10 years ago. Read more .

East Tennessee State University student Tristan Rettke, 18, has been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot charges after he allegedly wore a gorilla mask during a Black Lives Matter rally. Read more .

Former Las Vegas police officer Joseph Landrum was arrested on DUI and hoax charges after he allegedly caused a three-car crash in Surprise. Read more .

Police say 45-year-old Jonathan Czech, a Walmart truck driver, was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges. Read more .

Nicole Carmon, 26, is accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a parked car overnight in subzero temperatures. Read more .

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

Nicole Carmon, 26, is accused of leaving her 2-year-old son in a parked car overnight in subzero temperatures. Read more.

Police say 45-year-old Jonathan Czech, a Walmart truck driver, was arrested on driving while intoxicated charges. Read more.

Former Las Vegas police officer Joseph Landrum was arrested on DUI and hoax charges after he allegedly caused a three-car crash in Surprise. Read more.

East Tennessee State University student Tristan Rettke, 18, has been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot charges after he allegedly wore a gorilla mask during a Black Lives Matter rally. Read more.

Michael Guest, 45, is accused of molesting minors in multiple incidents over 10 years ago. Read more.

Police say 49-year-old Jacob Allernon, an Uber driver, stabbed his passenger during an altercation. Read more.

Reggie Martinez is accused of carjacking a man and driving towards the police officers that confronted him. Read more.

Investigators say Sheldon Dick was heading eastbound on the westbound lanes of Loop 101. He's accused of aggravated DUI and endangerment.

Antonio Gee was arrested on domestic violence and child cruelty charges after police say he attempted to stab his 1-year-old daughter, shocked his 5-month-old son and severely beat the children’s mother and great grandmother. Read more.

Bertin Ocampo, 34, is accused of raping his girlfriend and locking her in a shed for a month. Read more.

Police say three teens, Maliq Boston, Chareion Appling and Amir Cowley, ditched a movie and went on a crime spree that included stealing a car and cell phones. Read more.

Police say 34-year-old Oren Cohen was arrested after a husband and wife discovered him inside their apartment and holding their 2-year-old daughter. Read more.

Authorities say Nashid Mateen has been arrested in connection to a road-rage shooting in Mesa. Read more.

Police say 18-year-old Yasmin Seweid was arrested and charged for filing a false report after she claimed she was harassed and called a terrorist on a New York subway. Read more.

Charles Thomas Hansen is accused of biting his girlfriend's 2-year-old son at least a dozen times. Read more.

Authorities say Raeshawn Perez was arrested after he snatched an 11-year-old girl who was riding a scooter. Read more.

Police say 43-year-old Bonnie Herbert and 24-year-old Eboney Herbert have been arrested after they used a baby as a distraction to steal cell phones at multiple Valley gyms. Read more.

Police say 39-year-old Anthony Coleman was arrested after he rammed four cars because he was having a bad day. Read more.

Kevin Fowler and Aislyn Miller were arrested in what a police officer calls the worst case of child abuse he's seen. Read more.

Authorities say 35-year-old Shannon French was arrested after she pointed a BB gun at another driver in the East Valley. Read more.

Police say Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd was arrested for DUI in Scottsdale. Read more.

Authorities say 53-year-old Robert Rheinlander claimed he was a dentist, pulled teeth and made dentures during house calls. Read more.

Authorities say a UPS driver helped rescue to woman who was being held captive inside her home by her husband, James Jordan. Read more.

Authorities say as she was being arrested for a DUI, 28-year-old Yesennia Gonzalez kicked a Pima County Sheriff's Department Sergeant in the eye. Read more.

Michelle Rowan, Tiffany Evans, Desiree McGill and seven others are accused of soliciting prostitution. Read more.

Police say Alan Ralph was arrested after surveillance video captured him looking up women's skirts at a Walmart store. Read more.

Mark Tucker is accused of burglary and attempted murder. Officials say he was naked when they took him into custody. Read more.

Ebonice Williams, 24, is accused of threatening her co-workers at a Prescott Walmart. Read more.

A man arrested for allegedly falling asleep while waiting for his court case to be called brought his macaw to his mug shot. Read more.

Matthew Thomas, a former employee at a dealership, is accused of sharing nude pictures of a pastor's wife. Read more.

Brandon Sorrentino, 20, is accused of recording other men inside bathrooms across the Valley. Read more.

Brandi Jones, 34, is accused of leaving her three young children in a parked car outside a Walmart. Read more.

John Michael Guy, Jr. is accused of killing and dismembering his parents during Thanksgiving. Read more.