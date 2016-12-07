Police: 2 shot at Glendale Walmart; suspects outstanding Arizona News Police: 2 shot at Glendale Walmart; suspects outstanding Police were searching for a shooter who wounded two people inside a Wal-Mart store Wednesday near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road.

- UPDATE

Glendale Police are looking for a 21-year-old man, accused of shooting two men at a Walmart on December 7.

The suspect, identified as Almalik Ward, is described by police as a black male, 5' 9" tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, it is possible that Ward is still armed with a handgun, and he is considered armed and dangerous. Police said the public should not approach Ward.

Anyone with information of Ward should call Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police were searching for a shooter who wounded two people inside a Wal-Mart store Wednesday near 95th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Glendale police said two men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Their names weren't immediately released.

Police said investigators have determined that the shooting wasn't random.

"It appears the suspect and the victims knew each other, but we don't know to what extent," said Glendale police spokesman Sgt. Scott Waite. "It does not appear to be random."

Waite said police were following leads and looking for a man aged 25-30 believed to be the shooter and a teenage boy who was with the suspect.

Officers were called to the scene about 11:00 a.m. and put the store and parking lot on lockdown after locating the two victims.

News video showed one person sitting up in a gurney that was being wheeled from the store to an ambulance.

Police in SWAT team gear entered the store in search of the shooter, but police said it was later determined that the suspect had already left the area in a vehicle.

Some customers inside the Wal-Mart said they heard several shots fired before they ran out of the store.

Wal-Mart statement:

"We take the security of our associates and customers serious at all times. This appears to be an escalation of a domestic issue that has nothing to with our store. We will provide law enforcement with any information they need as they look for those responsible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.