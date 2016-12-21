STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Quints born at Phoenix hospital for 1st time in its history

A Virginia couple is speaking out, after they added five new members to their family, all in one go. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Dec 21 2016

Updated:Dec 21 2016 09:28PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Quintuplets have been born at a Phoenix hospital for the first time in its 121-year history.

Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center says the quintuplets are in the nursing intensive care unit after being born earlier this month.

The babies were born at 32 weeks, with weights ranging from 3 to 4 pounds.

The hospital plans a media briefing Wednesday with parents Margaret and Michael Baudinet and hospital staff, including one of the physicians who helped deliver the quintuplets.

According to the hospital, 52 is the average number of sets of quintuplets born annually in the United States in the past decade.


